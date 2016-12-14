Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor shares new look on social media in a chic grey suit

New Delhi, December 14: Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor recently took to social media to share his new look with the fans.

The 59-year-old actor posted a snap of himself in a chic grey suit, sporting a brand new hairstyle.

“Life’s too short to have boring hair! Trying a new look this December completed from my bucket list! On my way to the #ipoy2016 awards!!,” he captioned the picture.

On the professional front, Anil will next be seen in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s directorial ‘Mubaraka’ with nephew Arjun Kapoor.(ANI)