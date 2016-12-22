Bollywood actor Dharmendra doing better says MP Hema Malini

Mumbai, Dec22 :On 20th December, veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra was rushed to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai, after he reportedly complained of uneasiness and pain in the stomach.

Dharamendra’s son, Sunny Deol confirmed to his fans on Twitter onWednesday evening that his father was admitted to the hospital following a bad bout of food poisoning and that he was now on the road to recovery.

Actress Hema Malini, who was in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening to promote a jewelry brand let in that Dharmendra was doing well. She revealed that, “Dharamji would be coming home today.”

Earlier yesterday, Hema Malini had tweeted about Dharmendra’s improving health and she had also thanked fans for their prayers.