Bollywood actor Inder Kumar passed away at 43

Mumbai,July28:Bollywood actor Inder Kumar passed away early Friday morning. He was 43.

Inder Kumar suffered a heart attack at his residence in Andheri’s Four Bungalows at around 2am today.

Inder worked in over 20 films in a career spanning nearly twenty years. He was best known for playing supporting roles in Bollywood films such as Tirchhi Topiwale (1998), Kahi Pyar Na Ho Jaaye (2000), Paying Guest (2009) and Wanted (2009). Inder was currently shooting for his next film Phati Paid Hai Yaar.

Inder Kumar also briefly played Mihir Virani in the popular TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. The actor was quite close to Salman Khan’s family as the two actors have worked together in several projects.

Inder Kumar also had a controversial past. In 2014, the actor was accused and arrested in a rape case. Inder had maintained that he did not rape the woman, but was in a consensual relationship. Later that year in June, Inder Kumar was granted bail.

The cremation will be held today evening at Yaari Road Shamshaan Bhoomi.