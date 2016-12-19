Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat says she is not getting married

New Delhi, Dec 19 Bollywood actor Mallika Sherawat today dismissed reports of her secret marriage.

Referring to a report in an English daily about her secret marriage to her French boyfriend, Mallika, in a post on her Twitter account , said, ‘Pls DO NOT spread rumors,I haven’t done any secret marriage!! not nice to spread false news abt me’ The report in an English daily had claimed that Mallika Sherawat had got secretly married to her French boyfriend.