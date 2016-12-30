Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor to release ’ autobiography on January 15

New Delhi, Dec 30 :Having enthralled cinegoers with his performances over the years, Bollywood romantic hero Rishi Kapoor is all set to come out with a ‘tell all’ autobiography on January 15.

Taking to twitter, Rishi, who is quite active on the social networking site, said, “My autobiography-Rishi Kapoor-uncensored! “Khullam Khulla” releases 15th January.

This one’s from the heart, my life and times, as I lived it!’’ Having established his niche in the 80s and the 90s as a romantic hero in films like ‘Bobby’, ‘Chandni’, ‘Kabhi Kabhi’ , ‘Deewana’ and many others, Rishi has, over the past decade, made a seamless makeover to character actor roles as well as villiainous roles.