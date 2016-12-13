Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra ‘kicked’ to be part of Skill India campaign

Mumbai, December 13: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra, who has been named brand ambassador for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Skill India Campaign, says he is kicked to be a part of an initiative that promotes talent.

“Skill India Mission is a great platform to provide assistance and guidance to the abundant talent India possesses. I am really excited and kicked to be a part of this initiative and happy to help the government,” Sidharth said in a statement.

The initiative aims to encourage and support the youth to a skilful nation. The actor, along with star cricketer Virat Kohli has joined the bandwagon with legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who also endorses the campaign.

“I truly believe that this will provide the much needed direction to the aspiring youth of India,” Sidharth added. IANS