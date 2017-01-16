Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra turns 32

NewDelhi , Jan. 16: Sidharth Malhotra, who made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year’ in 2012, turned 32 today.

The ‘Baar Baar Dekho’ star, who began his career as a model at the age of 18, is only six movies old in the Bollywood industry.

He earlier worked as an assistant director to Karan Johar in ‘My Name Is Khan’.

Malhotra made his acting debut with a leading role in KJo’s comedy-drama ‘Student of the Year’ and received the Filmfare Award for best male debut nomination.

The actor’s second release was a romantic thriller ‘Ek Villain’ in 2014.

The film emerged as a major commercial success with domestic revenues and established him as one of the most successful among the new generation of Bollywood actors.

In 2015, he appeared in the remake of the Hollywood film ‘Warrior’ entitled ‘Brothers’ directed by Karan Malhotra.

The film also starring Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Jackie Shroff received negative reviews and did not perform well at the box office, but his next release ‘Kapoor & Sons’ was a commercial success.

The young audience has high expectations from this lad whose next release is ‘Reload’. (ANI)