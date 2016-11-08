Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Harper magazine photoshoot is gobsmacking

Mumbai,Nov8:After seeing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil we get to observe her dress sense in the Harper photoshoot and its is gobsmacking. But well, as your fans, we can’t complain.

The actor is on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar . Looking like a princess, the actor who turned 42 this month graces the cover of the magazine.

The actor is basking in the glory that the character of Saba in Karan Johar’s directorial brought her. It was the first time we saw Aishwarya glammed up ever since she made her comeback. Earlier, we saw her in Jazbaa and Sarbjit.

Earlier, we got to hear what Abhishek Bachchan had to say about ADHM. He was quizzed about Aishwarya’s film while walking the ramp with sister Shweta Nanda for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Post the show, when the 40-year old actor was asked if Aishwarya ever gives him fashion tips, he replied “She chose my outfit today. Aishwarya and Aaradhya collectively give me fashion tips,” reports Filmfare.