Bollywood Actress Lisa Haydon has announced that she is soon getting married

Mumbai, Sep 27:  Actress Lisa Haydon has announced that she is soon getting married.

Lisa shared the news on her Instagram account On Tuesday along with a photograph with her beau.

She posted an image of herself with her boyfriend Dino Lalvani with whom she has previously posted a number of photographs on the photo-sharing website.

In the photograph that Lisa shared, the couple is seen sharing a kiss and the caption reads: “Gonna marry him.”

Gonna marry him ?

A photo posted by @lisahaydon on

Lisa and Dino have reportedly been dating for a year.

