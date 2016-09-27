Bollywood Actress Lisa Haydon has announced that she is soon getting married
Mumbai, Sep 27: Actress Lisa Haydon has announced that she is soon getting married.
Lisa shared the news on her Instagram account On Tuesday along with a photograph with her beau.
She posted an image of herself with her boyfriend Dino Lalvani with whom she has previously posted a number of photographs on the photo-sharing website.
In the photograph that Lisa shared, the couple is seen sharing a kiss and the caption reads: “Gonna marry him.”
Lisa and Dino have reportedly been dating for a year.
