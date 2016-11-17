Bollywood actress Mallika Sherawat tear-gassed, beaten in Paris home by intruders

Paris, November 17: Bollywood starlet Mallika Sherawat has been tear gassed and beaten up by three masked intruders in her own Paris apartment block, the Daily Mail quoting police revealed today.

The horrific attack on the 40-year-old Indian sex symbol comes just a month after reality TV star Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in a neighbouring flat.

It was last Friday night when Sherawat and a so far unidentified male friend arrived at her residential building in the upmarket 16th arrondissement of Paris at around 9.30pm.