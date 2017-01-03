Bollywood actress Preity Zinta’s cousin brother Nitin Chauhan commits suicide over marital discord

Mumbai,Jan 2:Bollywood actress Preity Zinta’s cousin brother Nitin Chauhan committed suicideafter he shot himself with a pistol in his vehicle on Friday, December 2.

Nitin, who was 38 years old was reportedly was going through some marital trouble for quite some time. The police also found two suicide notes, one in Nitin”s car and the other at his residence.

He had supposedly blamed his wife and in-laws for driving him to take this extreme step, ahead of the court hearing of their legal separation on the same day.

A case has been registered against Nitin’s in-laws and the weapon has been sent for forensic examination.