Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra shares first teaser of Marathi production Ventilator

The 34-year-old actress, who has stepped into production with Purple Pebble Pictures banner, tweeted: “Proud to present the first look of ‘Ventilator’…PurplePebble Pictures’s debut Marathi production! Out in theatres November 4,” Priyanka wrote.

Ventilator” will reportedly have a cameo by Priyanka, who is currently shooting for her American TV series “Quantico” in New York.

The film, will feature veteran Marathi film and theatre actors and has been directed byRajesh Mapuskar, who previously directed “Ferrari Ki Sawaari”, starring Sharman Joshi and Boman Irani.