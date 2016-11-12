Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty discusses’ The Great Indian Diet’ at Sharjah expo centre

Dubai,Nov12: Bollywood fans packed into Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF)’s Intellectual Hall to see actress Shilpa Shetty discuss her new diet and nutrition book, “The Great Indian Diet” which she formally launched for the UAE market at the event.

The star was a special guest at the 35th anniversary edition of the fair, which concludes today at Expo Centre Sharjah.

“It’s a huge privilege to be a guest here at SIBF and to be in front of all you wonderful people. The UAE has always opened its arms to me and shown me so much love,” said Shetty.

Discussing her book that she describes as “busting the big fat diet myth”, Shetty said that it was co-authored by Luke Coutinho, a holistic nutritionist and exercise physiologist who works with cancer patients to ensure that they eat well.

“Lots of people seem to be developing cancer these days which was never the case years ago. I personally know quite a few people with the disease, my friend, my sister-in-law and my mother’s friend. If you were to go back 70 years, you would never see this level of lifestyle diseases, including diabetes and obesity.