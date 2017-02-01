Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor to change her managerial team

New Delhi, Jan 31 : Refuting reports that she had decided to change her team of managers after the failure of some of her recent films such as ‘Ok Jaanu’, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor today said her team is her backbone.

‘’Films do well or, not so well. Life is full of ups and downs.

I am fortunate to have the best team through this rollercoaster ride.

They are my backbone and I love them more than words can express,’’ Shraddha said in a post on the social media.

Referring to reports in some sections of the media, she said, “Some media people really do need to check their facts.

Writing false articles and giving out false information is wrong doing.

” Reports of the actress planning to change her team of managers appeared after her recent films like ‘Rock On 2’ and ‘Ok Jaanu’ met with a lukewarm response at the box office.

Shraddha will next be seen in Chetan Bhagat’s ‘Half Girlfriend’ and ‘Haseena: The Queen of Mumbai’ directed by Apoorva Lakhia.