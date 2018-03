Mumbai,Dec8:Former porn star turned Bollywood movie actor Sunny Leone is one of India’s most searched people online.

In a country that’s coy about discussing sex and sensuality, Ms Leone is a controversial figure.

Some have accused her of destroying Indian culture, even as her videos and movies attract millions of viewers.

Ms Leone was born in Canada to Indian parents and the whole family later moved to the United States where she started working in the adult entertainment industry.

The BBC’s Yogita Limaye spoke to her for the 100 Women season about her decision to move to India and how she feels about her porn star past.

Trailing Sunny Leone is not Padukone or Kapoor but Bipasha Basu, who has moved away from films. Followed by Deepika Padukone and then Katrina Kaif. If that wasn’t enough, Leone was also declared Hottest Vegetarian of the Year by PETA recently.