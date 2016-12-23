Bollywood actress Sunny Leone to be named PETA Person of the Year

NewDelhi,Dec23:Indo Canadian P0rn Star Sunny Leone is giving sleepless nights to movie lovers across the country. She entertained with her recent entertainers Beimaan Love, Dongri Ka Raja etc. Now her song Laila Me Laia in Bollywood Badshah Sharukh Khan’s Raees is creating sensation in social media.

In the meantime it is coming-out that Sunny Leone became PETA Person of the year. She thus entered the elite celebrities Dr Shashi Tharoor, former Supreme Court Justice KS Panicker Radhakrishnan, and actors Kapil Sharma, Hema Malini, R Madhavan and Jacqueline Fernandez who earlier won the award.

PETA released the statement saying “Sunny Leone’s kindness proves she is as beautiful on the inside as she is on the outside. PETA is calling on people everywhere to follow her compassionate example by adopting and never buying companion animals, and by eating healthy, plant-based meals that save animals every time we sit down to eat,”

Sunny Leone is starring in her second Tollywood film, sequel for Guntur Talkies.