Bollywood celebrities condemn attack on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali

New Delhi, Jan. 28: Bollywood celebrities, including filmmaker Ram Gopal Verma, Anurag Kashyap and Sonam Kapoor have expressed their anger after Rajput Karni Sena workers created ruckus and vandalised the sets of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavati’ in Jaipur, saying the entire film fraternity should come together and take a stand.

Taking stand of ‘Bajirao Mastani’ director, Varma took to Twitter and wrote, “Bhansali is an artiste and if any country cannot protect its artistes from street hooligans it doesn’t deserve to be called a country.”

Expressing concern, director Anurag Kashyap also took to twitter and called for the entire film industry to come together and take a stand and “refuse to be a pony that all bullshit and bullshitters ride on”.

The ‘Neerja’ actress also came out in support to voice her concern and said, “What happened on Padmavati sets is appalling and heinous. Is this the state of the world.”

The protesters manhandled the ace director and alleged that the film has love scenes between Queen Padmini and ruler Alauddin Khilji, played by actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.

The Karni Sena claims that Padmini was a proud queen known for taking her own life rather than submit to Alauddin Khilji, the emperor who attacked the Chittorgarh Fort.

Padmini committed “Jauhar” or immolated herself with scores of other women as Alauddin Khilji waited to conquer the fort and claim her.

The Rajput Karni Sena has demanded that Bhansali should delete such scenes in the film, if any. (ANI)