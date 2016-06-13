Bollywood celebrities to express harmony with Orlando shooting victims

Mumbai, June 13: Bollywood celebrities like Rishi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Sonam Kapoor on Monday paid condolences to the victims of the gay club shooting in Florida, US.

At least 50 people were killed and 53 others injured in a shooting rampage early on Sunday at an LGBT nightclub in Orlando, the city mayor said.

The gunman, named by officials as Afghan-origin Omar Mateen, 29, was killed by a SWAT team after he took hostages at Pulse, the popular gay night club.

Here’s what the Bollywood celebrities had to say:

Rishi Kapoor: Sad, Orlando. Condolences! Hope this does not become political mileage for any. Again one rotten apple story.

Priyanka Chopra: Heartbreaking to hear about the Orlando shooting. May peace come upon this earth. Prayers for the victims and their families. Prayer for love.

Farhan Akhtar: Heart goes out to all families devastated by the Orlando shooting… Your grief is unimaginable and we share it with you. In solidarity.

Ayushmann Khurrana: May the victims of Orlando shooting rest in peace. May god give their kith and kin strength and courage. May this not usher a pro Trump stand.

Sonam Kapoor: Please please stop the hate… “It was times like these when I thought my father, who hated guns and had never been to any wars, was the bravest man who ever lived”. ~Harper Lee, To Kill a Mockingbird, Chapter 11 Orlando shooting, tolerate, love, peace, lgbt, all religions lead to one god.

Alia Bhatt: Heartbreaking to hear about the Orlando nightclub shooting! Can just imagine what the families and people are going through. Shocked!!

Sidharth Malhotra: So sad to hear about the massacre in Orlando. My prayers and condolences to the families who lost their loved ones, stop this violence.

Madhur Bhandarkar: Horrified to see the Orlando shooting. My heart goes out to the families and friends of the victims in Orlando. RIP.

Arjun Rampal: Love and prayers for the people of Orlando. God give strength to all the victims, families and friends. Let’s all stand tall against terrorism.

Bipasha Basu: Prayers for peace. Orlando shooting.

Sunny Leone: What happened in Orlando towards the gay and lesbian community is absolutely horrible. My love and support goes out to everyone!

Aditi Rao Hydari: Heartbreak. Orlando. Orlando Nightclub Shooting.

Pulkit Samrat: Appalling! Awful! Terrible! Prayers to the Orlando shooting victims and strength to their families!

Tamannaah Bhatia: Heartbreaking to hear about Orlando nightclub shooting, prayers to the all the families who have lost their loved ones.

Kunal Kohli: Orlando nightclub shooting…Prayers to the families of the victims. The US needs a serious review of its gun control policy.