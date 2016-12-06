Bollywood express sorrow over death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa

Mumbai, December 6: Bollywood on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the death of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, a veteran actor who went on to become a successful politician.

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, A.R. Rahman, Ram Gopal Varma and Shankar Mahadevan paid their tributes to the AIADMK leader, who died on Monday night, on social media.

Here’s what the celebrities said:

Amitabh Bachchan: Deeply grieved… a strong woman.

Shah Rukh Khan: Sad to hear of the passing away. May her soul rest in peace.

A.R. Rahman: Respect and condolences to the people who love Puratchi Thalaivi Jayalalithaa… We will miss her forever.

Randeep Hooda: An actor who did so many real things that affected so many people. A real woman in the time of feminism…

Hema Malini: Tamil Nadu admired and adored her as did people all over India. She was a much respected leader who held her own in a world of men.

Prabhudheva: You are our inspiration, greatest Chief Minister in many ways. You will always be remembered.

Shankar Mahadevan: A great leader of the masses has left us! She will be remembered forever. Heartfelt condolences.

Ranganathan Madhavan: Deeply saddened, shocked and moved. Such a dynamic lady and powerful leader. Vacuum in TN.

Shruti Haasan: TN loses one of its greatest leaders and bravest women.

Ram Gopal Varma: The only time ever I went to an award function. Recieving from the one and only Amma, the best director award for ‘Kshana Kshanam’.

Darshan Kumaar: May her soul rest in peace.

Raveena Tandon: What a remarkable woman. A true fighter.

Kunal Kohli: Jayalalithaa, in a man’s world, she was a woman of substance. Tougher than a man. No family, yet Amma to millions.

Kailash Kher: Jayalalithaa still lives in millions of hearts. A politician with the soul of an artiste. IANS