Bollywood Movie ‘Commando 2’ have any connection with Narendra Modi?

Mumbai, Nov 11: Yes you heard it right! Vidyut Jamwal starrer ‘Commando 2’ has indeed a Narendra Modi connect.

‘Commando 2’ is an espionage thriller, which revolves around a commando, portrayed by Vidyut.

In the flick, he is skilled in many aspects of survival, weaponry, hand-to-hand combat and is on a mission to eradicate black money, which has been siphoned to banks abroad.

But the most surprising element of the story, which will flabbergast everyone, is that the movie also has a Prime Minister who wants to eradicate the illegal black money from the country.

Recently, PM Modi has taken the nation by storm by demonetizing Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes to stop the flow of black money in the country’s economy.

Isn’t this surprising! It seems that PM’s speech has found its way for the silver screen through the story of ‘Commando 2.’

Vipul Shah, the producer of the film, while listening to Prime Minister’s address to the nation on Tuesday night, had a sense of déjà vu.

Deven Bhojani, the director of the movie shared ,” Vidyut Jammwal who returns as the commando is on a mission to trace black money which has been siphoned to banks abroad. The idea was to combine action and intelligence in an espionage thriller. Ritesh (Writer) touched on the subject of black money during a brainstorming session and both Vipul and I agreed that the subject was relatively unexplored and timely.”