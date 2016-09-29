Bollywood movie ‘Force 2’ trailer pays tribute to unsung heroes

Mumbai, Sep 29: The makers of “Force 2” have dedicated the Bollywood movie’s trailer to all the heroes who have sacrificed their lives for the nation. A special slide has been added to the trailer to salute the “unrecognized martyrs”, says director Abhinay Deo.

The trailer of the John Abraham-starrer will be unveiled later on Thursday.

Its special slide readS: “Dedicated to the heroes who sacrificed their lives for the country and yet remained unnamed and unrecognized”.

Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah said: “In today’s world, the stories of the heroes from our forces are the most relevant stories. ‘Force 2’ is one such story with a great twist. While we were working on the research of the script, we came across many stories of great heroes of our various forces whose sacrifice has gone un-registered.

“The facts were really shocking and that made our script even more relevant. This film is truly dedicated to those unsung heroes of our forces.”

The film will have John and Sonakshi Sinha come together on screen for the very first time! The franchise film, “Force 2” has surrounded itself amidst immense buzz as “Force” had been appreciated.

Deo said: “One of the things I personally feel is that, seldom do we think or even speak about the people because of whom we are able to live a normal life. It was this idea that got Parveez (writer) and me completely intrigued.

“‘Force 2’ is a film which highlights this thought, it is about honouring the unsung heroes. RAW is a department which is almost invisible to us and ‘Force 2’ is my earnest effort at giving a standing ovation to the unrecognised martyrs of our country,” he said.

Produced by Vaicom 18 Motion Pictures, Sunshine pictures and JA entertainment, the film will hit theatres on November 18.