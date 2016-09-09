Bollywood not going anywhere, viewers going online: Ekta Kapoor

Kolkata, Sep 9 : Allaying fears about the Indian film industry’s future, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor avers Bollywood is here to stay and the change is the transition of viewers who are now consuming content online.

“Audiences don’t die. They shift. People are consuming content on the net. Bollywood is not going anywhere, but personally I believe piracy should go. With digital coming in, there is a certain amount of realignment that is happening,” Kapoor said here at an interactive session on Thursday.

She was asked to comment on the future of Bollywood in the age of digital media.

Quizzed on her career and her experiences as a woman in the industry, Ekta said: “We should never believe it’s a man’s world. The moment you think about that, you put yourself back.”