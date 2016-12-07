Bollywood queen Priyanka Chopra Saying She missing Hindi films alot

Mumbai, Dec 7 : Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently creating waves internationally with her stint in the American drama series “Quantico”, says she misses acting in Hindi films and cannot wait to do her next.

Priyanka on Tuesday treated her fans to a question and answer session on Twitter, where a fan asked her if she is missing Bollywood.

“Yes, I miss Hindi films. Can’t wait to do my next one,” Priyanka tweeted.

Another fan asked her how she feels to be nominated at the People’s Choice Awards, second year in a row.

“I’m so grateful to be nominated in such an illustrious category with such august company,” she replied.

“Quantico” has also been nominated in the category of Favourite Network TV Drama. The other nominations in the category are “Empire”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Chicago Fire” and “How To Get Away With Murder” for the People’s Choice Awards.

Last year, the former Miss World won the People’s Choice Award for her international acting debut as FBI agent Alex Parish in “Quantico”. She is said to be the first South Asian actress to win the honour.

Another Twitter user asked what she aspired to be other than a Bollywood actress.

“Becoming an aeronautical engineer,” she added.

The 34-year-old actress is currently gearing up for the release of her Hollywood film “Baywatch”, which stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.

In the film, which is slated to release on May 26 next year, Priyanka will play a negative role named Victoria Leeds.

