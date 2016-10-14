Bollywood queen Shraddha Kapoor hits 10 million followers on Instagram

Mumbai, Oct 14: One of Bollywood’s favourites, Shraddha Kapoor has garnered 10 million followers on Instagram and elated with that, she sent her fans a special video message from a shooting location in Shillong.

In the video taken beside what looked like the Umiam Lake, the 29-year-old star is seen documenting the scenery while giving a short message. “Hi guys, I’m here in beautiful Shillong shooting away. Just wanted to say a big big big thank you for the ten million love on Instagram,” she thanked. “You guys have been there supporting me and my dream of entertaining you. Thank you so much and I hope that I continue to entertain you guys more and more and keep working hard and making all my dreams come true with your support and your love,” the Baaghi actor said.

Shraddha also encouraged her fans to follow “dreams and never give up on what you believe in.” “You have one life to live so you make it happen,” she urged. She then pans her camera to capture a bigger view of the lake and the landscape around. Saying “For now enjoy this beautiful view,” the actress signed off.