Bollywood star Alia Bhatt garners 10 mn followers on Twitter

New Delhi, Jan. 23: Alia Bhatt is soaring new heights every now and then! The bubbly actress, who has always been showered with immense love, has now scored a fan following of 10 million on Twitter.

The ‘Udta Punjab’ star took to her social media to thank her fans for the ’10 million love’ as she wrote, “Goodnight all you beautiful people!!!! Thank you for the 10 million love. Have to be up early for shoot but off to bed with all your love!”

On a related note, the ‘Highway’ is currently busy with her upcoming film ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ which stars Varun Dhawan. (ANI)