Bollywood star Mallika Sherawat tear gassed, beaten by masked intruders in Paris flat

Mumbai, Nov 18: In a shocking incident, Mallika Sherawat has been tear gassed and beaten up by three masked intruders in her own Paris apartment block.

The dreadful attack comes just a month after reality TV star Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in the French capital, reports The Sun.

Reportedly, the 40-year-old actress and model was with French businessman lover Cyrille Auxenfans at the time of the raid.

According to a report in Le Parisien newspaper, the criminals wore scarves across their faces and “without saying a word, sprayed their victims with tear gas before punching them.”

The report further stated that a criminal investigation has been launched, with detectives working on the theory that the assailants were attempting a robbery.

