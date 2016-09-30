Bollywood Star Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ brand into the jewelery segment

New Delhi, Sep 30: Bollywood actor Salman Khan today announced the foray of his Being Human brand into the jewelery segment.

The collection includes fashion and fine diamond jeweleries, designed by Style Quotient Jewelery, which is exclusive licensee to manufacture, distribute and retail the brand.

“We are extending Being Human brand by associating with more partners. After clothing, we have ventured into the jewelery segment,” said Salman Khan while launching the collections.

He further said that a portion of the income for the venture would be spent on charity works.

“I want my fans to buy the product for the quality and value of the products and not for charity,” he added. Being Human Jewelery would be available at all jewelery stores and would be exclusively sold online on Amazon.

“We are also targeting the markets of Middle East, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. We are also discussing to enter markets as UK and USA,” said Style Quotient Jewelery CEO Prasad Kapre.

The company would have 80 per cent of the product catering to women and rest 20 per cent for men.

According to Kapre, Being Human jeweleries are light weight and are designed for everyday use. They are ranged between Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000.

“The entire jewelery has been designed into 18 karat gold and would be crafted with natural Australian diamonds that have passed through Rio Tinto chain of custody system from mine to retailer and will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity,” he added.