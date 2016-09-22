Bollywood stuntman lands in police net for stealing car

Mumbai, Sep 22 : A Bollywood stuntman was arrested barely three hours after he fled with a luxurious car that he allegedly stole from Worli area, police said today.

Shamsher Khan (30) was arrested at the nakabandi by Kurla Police near Kapadia Nagar in the wee hours of Tuesday when he was fleeing in an Audi, which belongs to a trading company director.

He was on way to Navi Mumbai where he was going to deliver the stolen car to his accomplice, police said.

Khan, who has performed stunts for several leading Bollywood actors and directors, stole the car from Vain Ganga Apartment in Worli in the wee hours of Tuesday.

He got the keys from one of his aides Vijay Verma, who works as a servant in the building. Verma had stolen the keys from the car owner’s residence, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pravinkumar Padval said.

Khan and Verma were allegedly working on the instructions of a Navi Mumbai-based car dealer, who had assured Rs two lakh for delivery of the vehicle, police said.

At around midnight on September 20, Khan got the keys of the car and after the theft, started for Navi Mumbai.

As the car owner got information about her vehicle being stolen, she went to Worli Police and lodged a complaint.

During probe, police found that Khan stole the car. The Worli police then flashed the message on wireless and alerted their counterparts in the eastern suburbs.

The Kurla Police put up a cordon near Kapadia Nagar. They got information that Khan was a stuntman, so they put up more barricades to nab him.

At around 5 AM on Tuesday, the Kurla Police caught him, Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjeet Dahiya said.

When police asked about the car, Khan said it belongs to his father. However, the police asked him to get down from the vehicle. They then took him in a van to the police station where he confessed that he had stolen the car from Worli, police said.

Subsequently, the accused was handed over to Worli Police who arrested Khan and Vijay Verma yesterday, Additional Commissioner of Police Raosaheb Shinde said.

“We have arrested the accused. We will find out if there is any racket of stealing high-end cars and selling them,” Shinde said.