Bollywood takes up 'Padman Challenge'

Mumbai, February 03: After the Ice Bucket, Mannequin Challenge and India’s own ‘Beet pe Booti’ challenge, here comes another video sharing challenge from the B-town.

The #PadMan Challenge is trending on Twitter with more and more Bollywood celebs joining in to complete the challenge.

The movie Padman is based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who made low-cost sanitary pads for the women of his village. The Padman himself began the challenge by tagging Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. The on-screen Padman immediately accepted the challenge and tagged Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Virat Kohli to join the challenge.

In a bizarre incident, a man who entered ladies toilet in Bhopal was arrested. He claims that he entered the toilet to grab a Sanitary pad from the vending machine to take part in the Padman Challenge. The man was immediately caught and thrashed by angry mob.

