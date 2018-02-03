Bollywood takes up ‘Padman Challenge’

Mumbai, February 03: After the Ice Bucket, Mannequin Challenge and India’s own ‘Beet pe Booti’ challenge, here comes another video sharing challenge from the B-town.

The #PadMan Challenge is trending on Twitter with more and more Bollywood celebs joining in to complete the challenge.

The movie Padman is based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who made low-cost sanitary pads for the women of his village. The Padman himself began the challenge by tagging Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. The on-screen Padman immediately accepted the challenge and tagged Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Virat Kohli to join the challenge.

Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan @AzmiShabana @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0 — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad! Here I am Challenging @deepikapadukone @imVkohli @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/KperUmkSGw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018

Thank you @mrsfunnybones

Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018

Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad 🙂 no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018

In a bizarre incident, a man who entered ladies toilet in Bhopal was arrested. He claims that he entered the toilet to grab a Sanitary pad from the vending machine to take part in the Padman Challenge. The man was immediately caught and thrashed by angry mob.