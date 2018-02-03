Bollywood takes up ‘Padman Challenge’
Mumbai, February 03: After the Ice Bucket, Mannequin Challenge and India’s own ‘Beet pe Booti’ challenge, here comes another video sharing challenge from the B-town.
The #PadMan Challenge is trending on Twitter with more and more Bollywood celebs joining in to complete the challenge.
The movie Padman is based on the life of entrepreneur Arunachalam Muruganantham, who made low-cost sanitary pads for the women of his village. The Padman himself began the challenge by tagging Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. The on-screen Padman immediately accepted the challenge and tagged Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Virat Kohli to join the challenge.
Thank you for tagging me @murugaofficial
Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge
Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad!
Here I am Challenging @aamir_khan @AzmiShabana @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/QXYBwVfYV0
— Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) February 2, 2018
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 2, 2018
Thank you @mrsfunnybones
Yes, that’s a Pad in my hand & there’s nothing to be ashamed about. It’s natural! Period. #PadManChallenge. Copy, Paste this & Challenge your friends to take a photo with a Pad. Here I am Challenging @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/lY7DEevDmD
— Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) February 2, 2018
Just hanging around in the gym.. with a pad 🙂 no biggie! Thank you @akshaykumar for the challenge.. I shall challenge my fellow gym-ers @YasminBodyImage @Sophie_Choudry & @impoornapatel #PadManChallenge pic.twitter.com/xHLaSwt39Q
— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) February 2, 2018
I accept this challenge @radhika_apte. And now I nominate @psbhumi @sanyamalhotra07 and @RajkummarRao for the #PadManChallenge ✌️Go for it guys! pic.twitter.com/RWinMmB9uh
— Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 3, 2018
Challenge accepted & done @aliaa08 .. Hanging out in the gym with my girls & some pads..No big deal. Period🙌🏼 Now challenging @bipsluvurself @humasqureshi @MasabaG #PadManChallenge @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/ITGZALKZza
— Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) February 3, 2018
In a bizarre incident, a man who entered ladies toilet in Bhopal was arrested. He claims that he entered the toilet to grab a Sanitary pad from the vending machine to take part in the Padman Challenge. The man was immediately caught and thrashed by angry mob.
A Man in Bhopal entered ladies toilet to grab a Sanitary pad from the vending machine for the #PadManChallenge gets thrashed by angry mob. pic.twitter.com/NX9isQjeEE
— Press Club of India (@pci_news_) February 2, 2018