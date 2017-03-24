Bomb blast accused Swami Aseemanand to walk out of jail after 6 years

Hyderabad, March 24: Former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activist Swami Aseemanand, who is arrested for alleged involvement in three bombings, 2007 Ajmer sharif dargah blast and Mecca Masjid blasts as well as the 2006 Malegaon blasts, is likely to walk out a jail in Hyderabad on Friday after the six years Jail life.

On yesterday, Aseemanand was granted bail by a Hyderabad court here in the 2007 Mecca Masjid bombing case.

The court has directed Swamy Aseemanand not to leave Hyderabad without court’s permission. Aseemanand has to now furnish two sureties of Rs 50,000 each before he is set free.

Bharat Mohanlal Rateshwar alias Bharat Bhai, a co-accused in the same case, was also granted bail by the Hyderabad court.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) expects to receive a copy of Aseemanand’s bail order on Friday after which it will decide whether to challenge it or not.

Swami Aseemanand, whose real name is Naba Kumar Sarkar, was arrested on November 19, 2010, from Haridwar in connection with the blast at the Mecca Masjid here on May 18, 2007, which had killed 9 persons.

On March 8 this year, Aseemanand and six others were acquitted in the 2007 Ajmer blast case by a court in Jaipur.

He was then brought from Jaipur and lodged in a prison here.

Seeking bail, the defense pointed out that Aseemanandhad been acquitted in the Ajmer case while an Ambala court had granted him bail in the 2007 Samjhauta Express blast case.

A total of 166 witnesses have been examined in the trial of the Mecca Masjid case and over 100 are yet to be examined.

Three of the eight accused in the case are already on bail. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the case from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sadhvi Pragya’s bail in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case is also likely to be finalised soon as National Investigation Agency (NIA) is learnt to have submitted all the documents sought by the court regarding the grounds for giving her a clean chit.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) had earlier filed a report in the court stating that all charges against her in the Malegaon blast case be dropped for lack of evidence.

With Agency inputs