Bomb blast in heart of Darjeeling town near Old Supermarket in West Bengal

KOLKATA,August19: A blast ripped through the heart of Darjeeling town in West Bengal in the wee hours of Saturday.

Though no casualty was reported, the intensity of the blast near Old Supermarket in the town created a crater on the road and damaged some 12 shops in the vicinity.

Darjeeling SP Akhilesh Chaturvedi said that no casualty was reported as the road was deserted when the blast took place at around 12.15 am on Saturday. He added that investigation into the nature of the blast and possible suspects were underway.

No group or organisation has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Meanwhile, the blast sent shockwaves among the residents of Darjeeling, many of whom were woken up by the loud explosion that was heard throughout the tiny hill town.