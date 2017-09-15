Bomb blast on London underground train, passengers suffers severe facial burns

London, September 15: London`s Metro newspaper reported Friday that a blast on a London underground train left some passengers with severe facial burns, police rushed to an incident at the underground station with some of the media reporting there had been a big explosion on a train.

A white container exploded towards the rear of the train and the underground tube had been evacuated.

#FirstVisuals Officers&ambulance staff on the scene following reports on social media of an”explosion”in a London underground train carriage pic.twitter.com/Rykkco7euS — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2017

According to reports stated that a witness from the current incident said people were ‘screaming and running off trains, six ambulance, fire engines and helicopters is at Parsons Green station in West London,

Media reports says that passengers had suffered facial burns from the blast and more over others had been hurt in a subsequent stampede.

#FirstVisuals Officers&ambulance staff on the scene following reports on social media of an”explosion”in a London underground train carriage pic.twitter.com/ZzjMOexPdq — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2017

Outside the station, a woman was sitting on pavement with bandage around her leg while armed police patrolled. a Reuters witness saw woman being carries off on a stretcher with her legs covered in foil blanket.

London police stated on twitter that “We are aware of an incident at #ParsonsGreen tube station. Officers are in attendance,”