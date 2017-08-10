Bomb found on Kolkata-Amritsar Takht Express, aims to ‘avenge killing of Abu Dujana’

New Delhi, August 10: Days before the 70th Independence Day, a suspicious unattended package found around 1 am on Wednesday night in the Kolkata-Amritsar Takht Express train by the security agencies in Uttar Pradesh.

The train was at Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi railway station when the bomb was found. Following this, passengers from two compartment had been evacuated.

#Visuals from Amethi (UP): Suspected object found in Amritsar-bound Akal Takhat Express late night, two coaches vacated. Police, BDS on spot pic.twitter.com/wx5bLCwnZp — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 10, 2017

A kind of a low–intensity device which is almost similar to a bomb was found wrapped in a package of sutli (thread) with two lighters and a little powder type material seen over the surface, according to a GPRS official. The bomb was later deactivated by the police and Bomb Disposal Squad.

The train was stopped at Amethi station, for checking two coaches, which were evacuated. The bomb squad was also called for aiding the operation and later it was declared that the compartment is safe. After ensuring its safety measures, the train left for its destination, said the police.

The police also found a letter in the train in which it was stated that the death of Abu Dujana will be avenged.

Amethi: Letter found with the suspected object in Amritsar-bound Akal Takhat Express late night. pic.twitter.com/xq7NhG0QzM — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 10, 2017

According to reports, Abu Dujana the Lashkar-e-Tayiba commander was brutally killed in an encounter which occurred a couple of weeks ago in Kashmir.

The letter clearly speaks about Abu Dujana’s sacrifices and how his death will be avenged. The incident comes in the backdrop of the National Investigation Agency probing several cases in relation to a sabotage on train. The NIA is also looking into the two other cases that were reported from Uttar Pradesh and Kuneru in Andhra Pradesh. These incidents clearly show that certain train accidents had taken place due to sabotage.