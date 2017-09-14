Bomb squad recovers 14 live bombs from shop in West Bengal’s Howrah district

West Bengal September 14 : Shocking news reported in Howrah district,14 live bombs were on recovered from a shop on Thursday.

As per the reports of the police,a man was injured in an explosion that happen on yesterday, Bomb squad personnel during the search in the shop this morning, found the explosives, police office said

Reports says that Komer Ali, the shop owner, who was injured in the explosion, has been admitted to Uluberia hospital with severe burn injuries, the officer said.

Investigation into the incident is underway, he said, adding, police has not been able to interrogate Ali as he is in hospital. The explosion happened at the Teen Kapati Pool under the jurisdiction of Manikpur police station yesterday evening when Ali was closing the shop, the officer said.