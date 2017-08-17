Bomb threat at Delhi High Court a hoax!

New Delhi, August 17: The Delhi Police was sent into a chaos after it received a call that the Delhi High Court will be blown up.

The call was received by the control room around 11 am from a man who claimed to have planted bombs inside the court complex, police said.

The bomb squad was alerted and the court scanned. However, the call was found to be a hoax, they said. The police are on the lookout for the caller who has since switched off his phone.

Reportedly, Police along with Special Weapons and Tactics teams (SWAT), fire tenders and bomb squad were at the Delhi High Court.