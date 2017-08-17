Bomb threat at Delhi High Court: Police, Special Weapons and Tactics teams on spot

New Delhi, August 17: After the Independence day has passed peacefully, a bomb threat was reported at the Delhi High Court. After the police received a phone call about the bomb threat, the Delhi High Court is on high alert. Reportedly, Police along with Special Weapons and Tactics teams (SWAT), fire tenders and bomb squad at the spot.

Details awaited.

