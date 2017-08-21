Bomb threat in Delhi railway station: Forces tighten security after high alert declared

New Delhi, August 21: After receiving a bomb threat on Monday, the Railway police are carrying out searches in all the trains arriving and departing the New Delhi Railway Railway station.

According to a senior railway officer, the threat call came early in the morning at 4:10 AM. The caller allegedly said that a bomb was planted inside a train which is at the Delhi station.

Indian Railway’s northern region spokesperson Neeraj Sharma said that the Government Railway Police (GRP) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is carrying out searches along with dog squad.

A couple of days ago, Delhi Police received a similar call which claiming that a bomb was placed inside Delhi High Court premises.

SWAT teams, fire tenders and a bomb squad had conducted search operations in the court premises. But later, the call turned out to be a hoax.

After receiving threat calls, security was beefed up in the national capital region. Approximately, 47,000 security personnel were deployed at crucial areas all over the state. , after intelligence agencies claimed that few terrorists might carry out a terror attack ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The security forces are on high alert after the intelligence agencies claimed that there are chances for a terror attack ahead of Independence Day celebrations.