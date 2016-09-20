Bomb threat at Kolkata airport

Kolkata, Sep 20: Airport authorities receive call from a woman threatening to blow up the Guwahati bound AI 729.

What we know so far is that boarding has been stalled and the plane has been taken to the isolation bay.

The bomb squad has been called in.

A threat call received around 8 am at the airport said that a bomb had been planted on board a Guwahati-bound Air India aircraft from Kolkata.

All the passengers on board the aircraft have been evacuated and a search operation has been initiated by the CISF and airport authorities. The aircraft has been taken to the isolation bay from bay 28 for a thorough investigation.

“We have evacuated the aircraft and now it has been taken to the isolation bay, where search operation is being carried out. Till now, we have not been able to find anything on board the aircraft,” said a senior official of the CISF, in charge of the airport security.

On the other hand, the Bidhannagar City Police have traced the individual who had made the threat call. Sources reveal that the woman who had called identified herself as a resident of Rajarhat.

