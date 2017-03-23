Bombay HC directs BMC to resolve dispute with Kapil Sharma.

Mumbai/Maharashtra, March 23: The Bombay High Court on Thursday stayed the FIR against comic actor Kapil Sharma over an alleged unlawful construction in his flat in suburban Goregaon.

The High Court has also directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to give a personal attention to Sharma and solve the conflict.

The BMC told the High Court that it has withdrawn all cases against Sharma.

Earlier this month, Sharma stormed a controversy with his tweet alleging that he had been asked to pay a bribe of Rs. five lakh by an official of the BMC.

The BMC later claimed that Sharma had flouted norms not only in his Versova office building but also at his apartment in suburban Goregaon. (ANI)