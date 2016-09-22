Bombay HC lambasts Maharashtra govt apathy over starvation deaths

MUMBAI,Sept22: The Bombay high court on Wednesday lambasted the state government for its “complete apathy” and “criminal negligence” that has lead to worsening malnutrition deaths in tribal areas of Maharashtra’s eleven districts, including Palghar, close to Mumbai.

“This is shocking,” remarked a bench of Justice Vidyasagar Kanade and Justice Swapna Joshi when told by advocate Uday Warunjikar, appearing for petitioner Kasturba Adivasi Mahila Sangh, that nearly 18,000 children have died in the state during 2015-2016 financial year itself. The court is hearing a public interest litigation on malnutrition deaths.

The judges said huge amounts of funds are earmarked and yet there are malnutrition deaths taking place. “This is criminal negligence. Every year large number of children die of negligence,” said Justice Kanade. The judges questioned whether it is not the government’s duty to ensure implementation of welfare schemes.

Warunjikar informed the court about the recently reported casual response of the minister Vishnu Savara when told some 600 children had died in Palghar district. “See the mentality,” said Warunjikar. The court lamented the non-implementation of its orders passed since May 2010.

“We are absolutely frustrated. If this continues, we will ask the chief secretary to come here. Only if we do that, the entire machinery will work,” said Justice Kanade.

The bench asked for a compilation of all orders so that it can issue showcause notices to the officers responsible. The government’s advocate, Neha Bhide, said the core committee, formed following the HC’s May 2015 order, with the chief secretary as its chairperson has held eight meetings. She submitted its report saying the government is doing everything it can to implement the schemes.