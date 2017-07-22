Bombay HC orders Maharashtra government to pay compensation of Rs 2 lakh to a convict who was illegally detained for over three years after his life term

AURANGABAD,July22: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay high court (HC) has directed the Maharashtra government to pay a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to a convict who was illegally kept in detention for over three years after he completed his life term.

A division bench of Justices T V Nalawade and Justice Sunil Kotwal ruled that the amount was to be deposited within 45 days of the order date, failing which the money would be payable with an interest rate of 12% per annum.

Taranjitsingh alias Ranjitsingh Preetamsingh Gill was arrested in August 1975 on the charges of murder. Two years later, he was acquitted by a sessions court. However, the decision was challenged by the state through a criminal appeal in the HC. In October 1981, the HC convicted Gill of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Gill was arrested but he moved the Supreme Court (SC) against the HC order. The SC granted him bail in appeal. However, in 1993, the SC dismissed his appeal against conviction, following which he was re-arrested.