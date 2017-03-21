Bombay HC to hear doctors’ plea tomorrow, ask doctors to resume duty

Bombay HC
Mumbai, March 21: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday said it will hear the junior doctors’ mass leave matter tomorrow while asking them to return their duties instantly.

The court came down heavily on the protesting medical practitioners and ordered its representative body the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) to ask all medical practitioners to recommence their services immediately else it would be contempt of court as the doctors association has given an undertaking that it would not go on strike.

The court also ordered Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to provide sufficient protection to doctors in all hospitals all over Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The doctor community is on strike due to the new incidents of violence against them.

This demonstration comes in the wake of the assault on a doctor by a patient’s relatives earlier on Saturday. (ANI)

