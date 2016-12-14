Bombay High Court dismisses Chhagan Bhujbal’s plea challenging his arrest

Mumbai, December 14: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday dismissed petition filed by Maharashtra minister and senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal challenging his arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Earlier in November, the High Court had rejected Bhujbal’s plea to withdraw petition against provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after opposition by the Enforcement Directorate in the matter.

Chhagan Bhujbal was arrested on March 14 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the ED after establishing links between illicit funds filling Bhujbal’s empire and deals which led to this.

According to ED, large amount of cash was pumped into shell companies, floated by minister’s nephew Sameer Bhujbal.

Bhujbal was not only being investigated for alleged corruption in contracts given for the construction of Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, but also various other projects during his tenure as public works department (PWD) minister of Maharashtra came under scanner.

“Petition filed by Chhagan Bhujbal, a Habeas Corpus, that too after eight months of arrest and after four judicial custodies, was absolutely a crazy petition. The honourable high court has upheld that it needs to be shown the bin. I am simply delighted by this,” said social activist Anjali Damania.

It was Anjali Damania who first launched the fight against the NCP leader. Damania, in her complaint attached with detailed proof, alleged that the minister awarded contracts to builders and then received kickbacks during his tenure as the PWD minister. (ANI)