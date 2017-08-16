Bombay High Court prohibits Maharashtra Government from permitting bullock cart races
Mumbai (Maharashtra), August 16: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday prohibited the state government from permitting bullock cart races in Maharashtra until rules are framed for these races.
The High Court was hearing a petition challenging the amendment to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, allowing bullock cart races in Maharashtra.
The Maharashtra legislature had passed an amendment in this regard in the previous budget session.
Tags: #BombayHighCourt, #BullockCart, #Maharashtra