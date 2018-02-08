Bomja: Arunachal village named among richest villages of Asia

New Delhi, February 08: Bomja, a village in Arunachal Pradesh was named among the richest villages of Asia.

Bomja’s economic boom resulted from Defense ministry’s release of payments towards land acquisition in the area. According to reports, the ministry has pumped money worth Rs 40,80,38,400 to the village. The payment was made to as many as 31 households in the Bomja village as payment towards acquisition of 200.056 acres of land.

The households that received the funding became crorepatis following the development. Every family got minimum of one crore, one family got more than Rs 6.73 crore as compensation for land from the defense ministry. This makes Bomja the only village in the list to have all families that are crorepatis.

The 31 families received over Rs 1,09,03,813.37 in total.