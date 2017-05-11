Bonda tribe man from Odisha had to pay bribe to doctor at the Malkangiri district hospital, for C-section delivery of his wife

Malkangiri,May11: A man belonging to the particularly vulnerable tribal groups (PVTG) Bonda tribe has alleged that he has to pay bribe to a doctor at the Malkangiri District Headquarters Hospital, for C-section delivery of his wife.

The incident took place on May 5 when Guru Sisa, a resident of Dantipada village under Mudulipada gram panchayat of Khairput block located in a hill top, brought his wife Adibasi Sisa to the district headquarters hospital. The women was suffering from severe labour pain as she was carrying twin babies.

Though her family members had first rushed the woman to Khairput community health centre, the doctors there referred the complicated case to the district headquarters hospital.

“A doctor demanded Rs 5,000 for operation of my wife. However, my wife was taken to the OT after I paid his Rs 2,000. He threatened to stop stop medicines if I failed to pay remaining amount,” Sisa told reporters.

Stating that his wife gave birth to twin children, a boy and a girl, Sisa alleged that the doctor snatched away Rs 2,000 from his brother-in-law Sumati Sisa who had come to the hospital to see his sister and her twin children.

“I have received a written complaint from Sisa. I have shifted the doctor from hospital duty though he (the doctor) refused to admit the allegation. Two senior doctors of the DHH are probing into the allegation,” Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Uday Shankar Mishra said.

“I am waiting for the inquiry report by ADMO after which action will be take,” the CDMO said.

Meanwhile, Malkangiri MLA Manas Madkami visited the hospital and talked to the Sisa couple. He has assured the Bonda tribe couple that proper action will be taken against the doctor.

Bondas are generally considered shy in nature and prefer to remain on hill tops and keep away from the hospital and schools.

However, due to since efforts of the state government’s tribal development agency, the tribes men and women are now sending their children to schools and attending hospital.

Last year one Dana Majhi of Kalahandi district had to walk 10 km carrying his wife’s body on his shoulder after being denied a hearse by the district headquarters hospital at Bhawanipatna.