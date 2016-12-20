Boney Kapoor to merge celebration of wife Sridevi’s golden anniversary with his home production Mom

Mumbai, Dec20: Sridevi completes her 50th year in films in 2017 and her husband producer Boney Kapoor plans to coincide his next home production Mom on her golden anniversary. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna also star in the film alongside Sridevi.

Boney confirms, “Call it luck or as destiny would have it, Mom will be complete by 2017 and we plan to release it when Sri completes 50 years next year. It’s a huge thing for any actor to survive for 50 years and look stunning, the way she does. She is trying to explore newer avenues in film content and in the art of what she knows best. We have a song and some patchwork left of the film, which should be completed soon.”

When asked if the film would have a a big premiere or a special event planned around the time of the release, the doting hubby says, “The celebration has to befit her 50 years in films.”

He further adds, “We did not officially announce the film so far as we wanted to complete it first.”

Sri’s first film

Sridevi, who was born as Sree Amma Iyengar in 1963 at Sivakasi, made her entry into films at the age of four in 1967 with the Tamil film Kandhan Karunai (1967), in which she played the male infant Lord Muruga. Directed by AP Nagarajan, Gemini Ganesan, Sivaji Ganesan, Jayalalithaa, Savithri, Manorama and KR Vijaya were her co-actors.