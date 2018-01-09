‘Book cart’ rolls out in T’puram to provide education to marginalised children

| By : Megha Thomas

Thiruvananthapuram/ Jan 9: At a time when India focuses on raising educated individuals, competent enough to fight with the outside world, children have been encouraged to browse through the various options available outside the school premises. But for parents who struggle to make ends meet, the expense of sending their children to school is at times a burden.

To tackle this to an extent, ‘Pustaka Vandi’or ‘Book Cart’ has been introduced with the sole aim of providing learning opportunities in a well equipped/ designed e-learning platform to the children along with providing digital knowledge to the parents and their marginalised communities usually kept away from the elite society.

‘Book cart’ is basically a moving children’s books library not only circulated among the children of a particular centre but also among different centres of the district.

As an initial stage of the cart, 100 books are provided to each centre based on the knowledgeable content necessary enough for a child’s scientific understanding.

Run by the senior educated members of the community, presently the cart runs in 4 centers of the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram and looks forward to expanding it to 5 more places. Before the cart arrives at a city, educated youth from the community will be identified and trained to mentor the growing children to the digital world.

The adults of the community will be provided training to use a computer and other necessary accessories primarily owned by the community. Providing digital literacy to them is to understand and use digital technologies for meaningful actions within life situations.

Since it is a little expensive procedure, ‘Book Cart’ has requested help from well-wishers on a crowd-funding platform, BitGiving. Interested people can donate to educating the budding youth.