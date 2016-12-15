To boost cashless economy; MobiKwik to help 30 lakh street vendors go digital

New Delhi, Dec 15: Domestic mobile wallet platform MobiKwik and the National Association of Street Vendors of India (NASVI) on Thursday teamed up to empower over 30 lakh street vendors from 25 states to use digital transactions.

“We will train 10 lakh street vendors in three months to enable them to transact digitally. MobiKwik payments will soon be accepted by 30 lakh street vendors in 25 states directly,” said Upasana Taku, Co-founder of MobiKwik, in a statement.

MobiKwik recently launched MobiKwik Lite which allows smaller and unorganised retailers and shopkeepers accept payments seamlessly.

“Due to demonetisation, street vendors all across India lost 70 per cent of their business and it affected them badly. Thus, NASVI has come up with Mobikwik to provide the solution and make them aware about cashless economy,” said Arbind Singh, Founder, NASVI.