Boosting the potency of broccoli related compound by ten times may help treating age-related vision loss

Washington D.C., July 7: Buck researchers have found that boosting the potency of broccoli-related compound by ten times could help treating age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a prime cause of vision loss.

The study highlighted the role of lipid metabolism in maintaining the health of the retina, claiming that palmitoleic acid also had protective effects on retinal cells in culture and in mice.

Researchers found that the “good-for-you” compound in broccoli which prompted the inquiry is indole-3-carbinol (I3C) and is currently being studied for cancer prevention.

As per study, I3C helps clear cells of environmental toxins by activating the aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) protein which upregulates pathways involved in chemical detoxification. AhR, which declines with age, is important for detoxifying the retina.

Lead author Arvind Ramanathan and his team came up with 2,2?-aminophenyl indole (2AI) which is ten times more potent than I3C.

“2AI protected human retinal cells in culture from stress. And it also protected retinal cells in mice from light-mediated damage. We are very excited about the potential for 2AI and look forward to developing it further, he said.

Senior author Deepak Lamba, MBBS, PhD said, 2AI prevented cell death in the retinas of mice that were exposed to light stress.

“Our next step is to study the functional outcomes of treatment with 2AI, something I am eager to do because environmental stress is the major contributor to age-related vision loss,” he said.

The study is published in Journal Scientific Reports.